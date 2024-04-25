Drag star ‘very vindicated’ after Laurence Fox libel damages ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drag star ‘very vindicated’ after Laurence Fox libel damages ruling

By Press Association
Crystal attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere, Bloomsbury Ballroom, London (PA)
A drag star who successfully sued Laurence Fox for libel feels “very vindicated” as the actor-turned-politician was ordered to pay £180,000 in total damages.

Mr Fox was sued by drag artist Crystal and former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake over a row on Twitter, now known as X.

The Reclaim Party founder called the performer, whose real name is Colin Seymour, and Mr Blake, “paedophiles” in an exchange about a decision by Sainsbury’s to mark Black History Month in October 2020.

In a judgment in January, Mrs Justice Collins Rice ruled in favour of Mr Blake and Mr Seymour, dismissing Mr Fox’s counter-claims against the pair and broadcaster Nicola Thorp.

And in a ruling on Thursday, the judge said Mr Fox should pay Mr Blake and Mr Seymour £90,000 each in damages.

Following the judgment, Mr Seymour told the PA news agency that it had been “quite emotional” to read the decision.

The drag artist said: “The judge really recognised, I think, what an ordeal this has been and the length of time this has taken.

“There was something about seeing someone else recognise that in writing that was really, really satisfying to read.

“That’s actually, in a way, as satisfying as the financial award, which is never the reason why I got into doing this.”

The former RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant said he would not have done anything differently “knowing what I know now”.

Mr Seymour continued: “In a way, there’s no going back for me since deciding to fight this.

“It’s really exposed me to a lot of horrible people and a lot of horrible opinions.

“But I also feel that it shows that there are consequences to using this kind of language.”

Laurence Fox libel case
Laurence Fox made a statement outside the the Royal Courts of Justice, central London, after the original ruling in January (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The performer added it had become “very commonplace” for people on social media to use terms such as “groomer” and “paedo” and that even after the ruling on Thursday, someone had accused him of being a danger to children.

Mr Seymour thanked the people who had shown support over the legal case, adding: “Whenever a victory has been announced, the outpouring of support has just been so sensational.

“It’s been so fantastic to feel that and also just to feel like it’s a win for the entire community.

“I hope that this emboldens more people to stand up for themselves.”

After Thursday’s judgment, Mr Fox posted on X that he would be seeking an appeal, describing the ruling as “so surreal it’s almost funny”.