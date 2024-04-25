Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after torso found at nature reserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after torso found at nature reserve

By Press Association
Human remains were found by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford on April 4 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Human remains were found by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford on April 4 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a torso was found in a nature reserve.

The body part – consisting of the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh – was found in clear plastic by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford, Greater Manchester, on April 4.

The victim is believed to be a white man aged over 40, who had only been dead for a matter of days.

Two men, from Salford, who are believed to be known to each other, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Remains found at Kersal Dale
Two men, aged 42 and 68, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 42-year-old man was arrested after officers stormed a bus on Eccles Old Road around midday, the force said.

A 68-year-old man was later arrested at an address on Worsley Road.

The force said the arrests came after its officers had trawled CCTV footage for hundreds of hours.

A 20-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, of GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “Today’s arrests are undoubtedly a significant step in our investigation, and our focus now is questioning the men in custody, which could be key to finding answers.

“We are continuing to work round the clock looking through every single line of enquiry that we have established, and you may see further searches in the city over the coming days as we work to leave no stone unturned.

“At the centre of our efforts remains our victim. Our investigation is moving at pace and we are determined to identify him and find out how he has met this tragic outcome.

“This victim could be a father, brother, son, or cousin. He is a man over the age of 40, with white skin tone, believed to be European, and most likely had blonde or light brown hair and blue eyes.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote log number 2695 of April 4 2024.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.