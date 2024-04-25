Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after torso found at nature reserve

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a torso was found in a nature reserve.

The body part – consisting of the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh – was found in clear plastic by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford, Greater Manchester, on April 4.

The victim is believed to be a white man aged over 40, who had only been dead for a matter of days.

Two men, from Salford, who are believed to be known to each other, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Two men, aged 42 and 68, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 42-year-old man was arrested after officers stormed a bus on Eccles Old Road around midday, the force said.

A 68-year-old man was later arrested at an address on Worsley Road.

The force said the arrests came after its officers had trawled CCTV footage for hundreds of hours.

A 20-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, of GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “Today’s arrests are undoubtedly a significant step in our investigation, and our focus now is questioning the men in custody, which could be key to finding answers.

“We are continuing to work round the clock looking through every single line of enquiry that we have established, and you may see further searches in the city over the coming days as we work to leave no stone unturned.

#UPDATE | We have arrested two men on suspicion of murder in connection with human remains discovered in Kersal Dale. They are being questioned in custody and depending on our enquiries, you may see searches in the city over the coming days. More ➡️ https://t.co/n2xQO9AH6K pic.twitter.com/NIL6GfhFij — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) April 25, 2024

“At the centre of our efforts remains our victim. Our investigation is moving at pace and we are determined to identify him and find out how he has met this tragic outcome.

“This victim could be a father, brother, son, or cousin. He is a man over the age of 40, with white skin tone, believed to be European, and most likely had blonde or light brown hair and blue eyes.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote log number 2695 of April 4 2024.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.