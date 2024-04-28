Second man dies after ‘unusually strong’ heroin circulates in Devon

A second man has died after an “unusually strong batch” of heroin circulated across north Devon.

One man died as a result of taking the substance on Friday while a second man, who had earlier been admitted to hospital, died late on Saturday.

His death is believed to be as a result of taking the same substance which circulated across Westward Ho!, Bideford and Barnstaple, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A total of 10 people have been admitted to hospital for treatment, including the man who died. Two remain in hospital.

Two men and two women arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a controlled substance have now been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

A major incident had been declared, but it was stood down on Saturday morning.

Senior investigating officer detective superintendent Ben Davies said: “While we believe the substance found on Friday has been contained and there is no threat to the wider community, we continue to investigate the circumstances of the now two deaths as a result of taking this substance.

“We are continuing to carry out tests in order to ascertain what the substance is, but suspect it is a form of heroin combined with another substance which users will find causes more serious effects than heroin which they might usually use.”