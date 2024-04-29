Tractor driver who left woman fearing she could be ‘decapitated’ spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tractor driver who left woman fearing she could be ‘decapitated’ spared jail

By Press Association
The case was heard at Swansea Crown Court (Tim Ireland/PA)
A man who dangerously drove a tractor through a South Wales village leaving a woman fearing she could be “decapitated” has been spared jail.

Martin Roch, 51, of Maiden Wells near Pembroke, pulled a trailer through the village, despite it being overloaded with a metal frame sticking out “a metre on each side”.

As he passed a driver travelling in the opposite direction he smashed the trailer’s load into the passing vehicle, sending glass over her and her passenger, leaving her fearing she could have been decapitated.

Handing him a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, Judge Paul Thomas KC said it should have been “obvious” that the trailer was a danger.

Speaking on behalf of the prosecution at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, Brian Simpson, said: “On the trailer was a metal shed frame which projected over the trailer by at least a metre on each side.”

He said Janice Wilson, 67, who was driving in the opposite direction, tried to pull over to avoid the vehicle.

But as it passed the frame hit the pillar between the windscreen and the driver’s door smashing the door window, covering her and her passenger in glass.

Roch waited for half an hour but left before the police arrived, deciding with the farmer who owned the tractor to remove the obstruction from the road.

He had been moving the frame between two farms, a distance of around three miles.

Mr Simpson read out a statement from Ms Wilson, which said: “After the incident this has made me far more aware when sharing the road with traffic.

“A couple of more inches longer and I feel I would have been decapitated by the metal beam as he didn’t slow down at all.”

Emily Bennett, speaking on behalf of the defence, said Roch had previously pleaded guilty to the dangerous driving offence at Swansea Crown Court on April 8.

Ms Bennett said Roch accepted the “error in his view that the trailer was not dangerously loaded on that day” and his leaving the scene was not an attempt to “hinder” investigations.

The defence added that driving was a key part of Roch’s income, primarily working as a tractor driver, and a ban would impact his partner and young child.

Sentencing Roch, Judge Thomas said: “It should have been completely obvious to you that driving that tractor and trailer would put other road users at risk.

“You drove that vehicle without any proper consideration for the risk it posed to other drivers let alone the inconvenience to other drivers.

“The car that you hit was written off, the occupants sustained slight injuries.”

While he acknowledged a driving ban would impact Roch’s ability to work, Judge Thomas still considered it necessary.

He imposed a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, as well as 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 12 months.

Roch will be required to pass an extended driving test before he can regain his licence.