Ex-Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has paid off tax debt, court told

By Press Association
Benjamin Mendy (Peter Powell/PA)
Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has paid a six-figure tax debt, the High Court has been told.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) had sought a bankruptcy order against the footballer over a bill previously said to be around £800,000.

But at a hearing on Monday before a specialist insolvency judge, lawyers for Mr Mendy said the outstanding sum of just under £710,000 had been paid.

Louis Doyle KC, for the footballer, said the proceedings had been previously adjourned to allow for the sale of Mr Mendy’s house near Macclesfield, Cheshire, and that he had now paid the debt in full.

The court was also told that Mr Mendy owes less than £5,000 in council tax to Cheshire East Council.

However, Mr Doyle said he was confident that the debt would be paid promptly, adding that the French footballer “won’t have picked up post and won’t have realised he’s in debt to the borough council” as he had been away from the property.

At a previous hearing in February, the court heard Mr Mendy is bringing legal action against his former club after Manchester City stopped paying him when he was charged with rape in 2021.

The footballer was subsequently cleared of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court.

Mr Doyle told the short hearing that Mr Mendy did not previously have the money immediately available to him to pay the tax debt earlier, adding that his salary for French club Lorient is “about one tenth” of his previous wage.

Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Nicholas Briggs adjourned the hearing until 4pm on Monday to allow lawyers for HMRC to confirm the money had been paid.

Judge Briggs said: “HMRC needs to be sure the money has come through.”