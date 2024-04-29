Final report from UEFA following Belfast visit expected in June – Murphy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Final report from UEFA following Belfast visit expected in June – Murphy

By Press Association
Contractors with excavators have begun clearing the concrete seating terraces at GAA stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland, ahead of the long-delayed redevelopment of the stadium. The maintenance and pre-enabling works will run until April, when the demolition of the existing terraces will begin. The GAA is undertaking the initial phase of works amid continued uncertainty over the funding of the redevelopment. Picture date: Thursday March 14, 2024.
A final report is expected from UEFA following a visit by officials to Belfast over proposals to host Euro 2028 tournament games in the city.

Stormont Economy Minister Conor Murphy also pressed for the release of tendering documents around the redevelopment of Casement Park for the tournament to reveal projected costs.

There has been uncertainty around funding for the projects with some reports suggesting it could cost as much as £308 million.

In 2011, the Stormont Executive committed £62.5 million to the project.

In February, the Irish Government offered £40 million towards it, and the GAA has said it will contribute up to £15 million.

Last week, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the Government is “working to figure out” how much the renovation of Casement Park will cost, with recent prices “significantly higher” than they were a year ago.

Conor Murphy comments
Stormont Economy Minister Conor Murphy (PA)

He added: “Any taxpayer contribution to the Casement Park project will need to be made on a value-for-money basis, and I’ve said also many times there is no blank cheque here, especially when there is no contractor appointed yet, we do not want to artificially inflate a price.

“The Northern Ireland Executive will also need to decide on whether and how it will underwrite any future increases in cost, so we are all, all partners are working together to try and figure out what the number is and how we can deliver on it.”

Speaking during questions for his department in the Stormont Assembly on Monday, Mr Murphy said officials from his department, along with those from the Department for Communities, the IFA and the GAA, met with a UEFA delegation in Belfast in February.

He said since then there has been “further engagement and significant progress has been made, including detailed plans that demonstrate how a redeveloped Casement Park can host games during Euro 2028”.

“We now await a final report from UEFA expected by early June in response to these proposals,” he said.

“This tournament is estimated to generate £2.6 billion in benefits across these islands with games due to be hosted in Belfast and Dublin, it creates a fantastic opportunity to promote the island of Ireland to a worldwide audience of over six billion people.

“The work is progressing well. The Ulster Council of the GAA has commenced site clearance work, and that’s a very welcome and proactive move on their behalf.

“They have committed £4 million of their own money to keep this project alive, and it’s a clear demonstration of their commitment to being a positive and active contributor in bringing the Euro 2028 international soccer tournament to Belfast.”

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty pressed Mr Murphy on the uncertainty around funding.

Mr Murphy responded saying he would like to see tendering documents released, contending that would give “more certainty in terms of what the actual cost of the project will be”.

“I met recently with both the IFA and the GAA myself, and there is a concern that any delays in relation to this will potentially dent confidence from UEFA for whose decision it will be whether hosting the games here or not,” he said.

“So I’d like to see that moving at pace and moving as soon as it can possibly happen.

“I understand the Communities Minister (Gordon Lyons) is engaged with the British Government in terms of their contribution, but I don’t think that that should necessarily delay the release of tender documents.

“I think if those documents were released, then we would get a clearer sense of what the actual costs might be.”