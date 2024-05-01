In Pictures: May Day dawn welcomed by Morris Men and Pagans

Dawn May Day celebrations have seen a riot of ritual and festivities on display across the UK.

Morris men gathered in Leicester and Hampshire to welcome the start of the month with traditional dances.

Members of the Leicester Morris Men gather by Old John Tower at Bradgate Park, in Leicester (Jacob King/PA)

Members of the Hook Eagle Morris perform outside the Shack Cafe in Hampshire as they see in the May Day dawn (Andrew Matthews/PA)

And Celtic Pagans took part in Beltane celebrations at Glastonbury Chalice Well to herald the start of the month.

The word Beltane roughly translates as “bright fire” and is an important ritual, which survives today as a Gaelic tradition, where a Beltane bonfire is lit.

Seen as a purifier and healer, people would have walked, danced and jumped over the fire, while farmers would also have driven their cattle between bonfires to cleanse and protect them before being put out into the fields.

A green man takes part in Beltane celebrations at Glastonbury Chalice Well (Ben Birchall/PA)

People collectively chant as they they take part in the Beltane celebrations (Ben Birchall/PA)

A woman in a floral headdress during the celebrations at Glastonbury Chalice Well (Ben Birchall/PA)

People jump the fire during the Beltane celebrations (Ben Birchall/PA)

People watch the Beltane ceremony at Chalice Well (Ben Birchall/PA)

