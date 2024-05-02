Police officer admits terror offences over WhatsApp messages supporting Hamas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police officer admits terror offences over WhatsApp messages supporting Hamas

By Press Association
West Yorkshire Police officer Mohammed Adil, leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Victoria Jones/PA)
West Yorkshire Police officer Mohammed Adil, leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Victoria Jones/PA)

A 26-year-old police officer has pleaded guilty to two terror offences over messages he shared on WhatsApp in support of Hamas.

West Yorkshire Police constable Mohammed Adil shared two images in support of Hamas – a banned group in the UK – just weeks after the October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw another 250 being taken hostage.

The messages Adil shared on his WhatsApp stories in October and November last year show a Hamas fighter wearing a Hamas headband, prosecutor Bridget Fitzpatrick told Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

The image posted on October 31 had writing on it saying: “Today is the time for the Palestinian people to rise, set their paths straight and establish an independent Palestinian state.”

It was said to be a quote from the leader of Hamas’s military wing, Mohammed Deif.

The image on November 4 had another message on it, saying: “We will hold accountable all those who occupied our lands and Allah will hold accountable all those who remained silent against this occupation and oppression.”

The second quote was said to be from Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the Al-Qassam brigade – which is Hamas’s military wing.

Two of Adil’s colleagues reported to their superior officers that they had viewed images posted by Adil on his WhatsApp stories which caused them “concern”, the prosecution said.

Adil had 1,092 contacts on his WhatsApp at the time who would have been able to access the images for 24 hours, Ms Fitzpatrick said.

Adil was arrested on November 6 and had his mobile seized.

He answered no comment to all questions during his interview.

Adil, from the Wibsey area of Bradford, who spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address and to make his pleas, was given conditional bail and the case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

He will be sentenced on June 4 at the same court.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said: “I accept that at the time of the offending you were of good character.

“The Crown has conceded you didn’t put the pictures on WhatsApp against the public at large.”

Mr Goldspring added the matters are “very serious” and said at this stage he is not persuaded he can “rule out custody”.

Adil, who is based in Calderdale, is currently suspended.