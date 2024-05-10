Kate doing well, William says, during visit to Isles of Scilly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate doing well, William says, during visit to Isles of Scilly

By Press Association
William broke new ground for the new facility during a visit to St Mary’s Community Hospital (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Prince of Wales has given a positive update about his wife’s cancer treatment – saying “she’s doing well”.

William was asked about Kate as he toured the only hospital on the Isles of Scilly to learn about a major building project to improve facilities being constructed on land owned by his Duchy of Cornwall.

Tracy Smith, administrator at St Mary’s Community Hospital in Hugh Town, greeted William when he arrived and hosted his tour of the small medical centre following his visit to the harbour where he bought his entourage Cornish pasties.

Ms Smith said: “I asked William about his wife Kate and he said: ‘She’s doing well, thanks,’ and I suggested they might like to come for a visit and bring the children.”

The Princess of Wales appealed for her family to have time, space and privacy when she announced her diagnosis for an undisclosed form of cancer on March 22, and said she had begun chemotherapy.

William was given a card for his father the King – also a cancer patient – and Kate by Matron Lynda McHale, who said: “It was a card from my granddaughter who wanted to wish his father and wife ‘get well soon’.”

As heir to the throne, William is Duke of Cornwall and receives an income from the Duchy of Cornwall, a portfolio of land, property and investments which owns much of the Isles of Scilly and nearly a third of residential buildings.

He travelled to Hugh Town to break the earth for the new facility, which will provide care and inpatient beds and a maternity suite, and tour St Mary’s harbour, which is run by the duchy and handles everything from “Tripper Boats” to fishing vessels and cargo ships, making it a crucial part of island life.

Royal visit to Cornwall
William order five pasties from the On The Quay cafe (Ben Birchall/PA)

When the duke first arrived in brilliant summer sunshine, he enjoyed the Isles of Scilly like any other tourist – ordering five pasties but joked they were not all for him.

He also revealed he donned a wetsuit on Thursday to go swimming in the waters around Tresco island – where it is rumoured he has spends breaks with his family.

William made a beeline for On The Quay cafe where staff had baked a bigger batch of pasties, with flavours from chicken and chorizo to Bombay potato, in anticipation of the future king popping in.

Asked by staff Joely Dearman, 22, and Zachariah Fox, 28, what type of pasty he wanted, the prince replied traditional and asked for five.

As everyone in the cafe laughed, he quickly added “they’re not all for me,” and said “it does smell delicious in here”.

The Duke of Cornwall during a visit to St Mary’s Harbour
The Duke of Cornwall during a visit to St Mary’s Harbour (Ben Birchall/PA)

He went on to tell them: “I was saying to the others, I can’t believe the islands today when you’ve got weather like this it’s just beautiful.

“I got in the sea yesterday which was good – I wore a wetsuit.”

After leaving the cafe, William chatted to tourists waiting for boats to take them to various islands, telling them “I said to the team, do we have to leave today? Can’t we stay a little bit longer?”

When one woman replied, “you can do whatever you want” he threw up his hands and said: “I wish, my family are very upset I’m here without them, my children will kill me if I don’t get back.”