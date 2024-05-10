Scots asked to spot mosquitoes as part of project linked to climate change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scots asked to spot mosquitoes as part of project linked to climate change

By Press Association
University of Glasgow researchers have launched a citizen science tool to research mosquitos in Scotland (Martin Shields)
Citizens scientists are being asked to join the search for mosquitoes in a bid to better understand the Scottish mosquito population.

Members of the public are being urged to register mosquito sightings and upload photos as part of Mosquito Scotland, a three-year project led by researchers at the University of Glasgow, which has been collecting data on Scottish mosquitoes for the past year.

Researchers are trying to establish which species of mosquito live in Scotland, where they can be found, and whether they currently carry any diseases, or could become infected by pathogens that could come to the UK with climate change.

They also want to establish whether bird populations in Scotland may be at risk of mosquito-borne pathogens such as Usutu Virus and avian malaria, as is the case for birds in England.

Project lead, Professor Heather Ferguson, said: “Although relatively low in abundance, mosquitoes have been present in Scotland for millennia, and are a natural part of our ecosystems.

“While they don’t present a risk to human health here currently, climate change could increase the risk of invasive mosquito species establishing in Scotland.

“It may also increase the risk for mosquito-borne diseases that are present in some other European countries to establish.

“By sharing information on when and where they observe mosquitoes, members of the public can make a very valuable contribution to this research and help us anticipate and prepare for any potentially negative impacts of climate change on mosquito-borne diseases.”

Two members of the Mosquito Scotland research team
Researchers from Mosquito Scotland found mosquitoes in almost every place they looked in Scotland (Martin Shields)

So far, researchers have collected more than 1,000 examples of the insects from a range of locations across Scotland, from parks in urban Glasgow to nature reserves on the northern coast of the country, and have launched a citizen science website with instructions on how the public can join the search.

As well as enabling the public to register sightings and upload photos, the website has tips on how to distinguish mosquitos from insects like midges and horseflies, and information on their ecology.

Information from the public will be used to understand how common some mosquitoes are across the country, and which types are most likely to be found around people.

It will also help researchers understand whether mosquitoes are a source of nuisance biting in Scotland, and to generate baseline information for longer-term monitoring of how mosquitoes respond to climate change.

The project received a £1.25 million grant from UK Research & Innovation (UKRI) and Defra, and was funded under UKRI’s one health approaches to vector-borne diseases initiative.

Further information can be found on the project website: www.mosquito-scotland.com