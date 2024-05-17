Charles, Camilla and William to attend D-Day anniversary events in Normandy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles, Camilla and William to attend D-Day anniversary events in Normandy

By Press Association
Charles and Camilla will be at the Ministry of Defence and Royal British Legion’s event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6 (Yui Mok/PA)
The King, Queen and Prince of Wales will attend commemorative events in Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Buckingham Palace has said.

Charles and Camilla will be at the Ministry of Defence and Royal British Legion’s (RBL) event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6, and William will attend the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer, on the same date.

The prince will then attend the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach, Saint Laurent sur Mer, later that day alongside 25 heads of state and veterans from around the world.

Royal visit to Hampshire
Charles handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to William earlier this week (Kin Cheung/PA)

The Princess of Wales is not expected to travel to France.

On June 5, Charles, Camilla and William will attend the UK’s national commemorative event in Portsmouth.

Other members of the royal family will also mark the anniversary of the D-Day landings over the two dates.

The announcement follows a number of official appearances Charles has made since his return to public duties after his cancer diagnosis.

This week he visited Middle Wallop air base in Hampshire to hand over a role with the Army Air Corps to the Prince of Wales, hosted his first investiture ceremony since returning to official duties, unveiled his first portrait as king, attended a service honouring the Order of the British Empire at St Paul’s Cathedral and hosted a garden party for 4,000 people from the creative industries.

MEMORIAL DDay
(PA Graphics)

Kate appealed for her family to have time, space and privacy when she announced her diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer in March, and said she had begun chemotherapy.

Her husband gave a positive update about her treatment as he toured a hospital on the Isles of Scilly last Friday, saying “she’s doing well”.

On June 5, the Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will unveil a statue of a Second World War Canadian Royal Regina Rifleman and attend a reception in Normandy with members of the regiment.

They will also join Normandy veterans at an RBL commemoration service at Bayeux War Cemetery and attend an annual service of remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral.

On June 6, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will join veterans and their families at the RBL’s remembrance service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, while the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are expected to attend a commemorative event at the Royal Albert Hall in London.