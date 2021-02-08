Sixth Sense director M Night Shyamalan’s latest film among Super Bowl trailers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

M Night Shyamalan’s latest film was among the upcoming Hollywood releases to be teased during the Super Bowl.

The NFL’s showpiece game is usually a prime target for studios hoping to create a buzz for their soon-to-be released movies but this year was light on trailers due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Several blockbusters have been delayed while cinemas around the world remain closed.

Old, the latest movie from The Sixth Sense director Shyamalan, made an appearance during one of the many Super Bowl advertisement breaks.

The 30-second teaser for the psychological thriller featured unnatural goings on at a mysterious beach, with children ageing into adults seemingly in the space of an afternoon.

Old is scheduled for release in July.

Disney showed off Raya And The Last Dragon, the computer-animated action-adventure fantasy film heading for a simultaneous release in cinemas and on the premium tier of Disney+ next month.

Take the first step ✨ See Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5. Get your tickets or order early now! Learn more: https://t.co/VbE7d6tctf #DisneyRaya pic.twitter.com/HjAg8gUEQ2 — Raya and the Last Dragon (@DisneyRaya) February 7, 2021

It is set in the ancient world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons live together in harmony.

Raya And The Last Dragon features the voice talents of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu, the last dragon. The latest trailer teased a quest to reunite a divided world.

Marvel gave fans a glimpse at six-part superhero series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Are you ready? Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and start streaming the Original Series March 19 on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/Hn1wYbLLcT — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) February 7, 2021

The action-packed trailer provided a taste of what to expect in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the show arrives on Disney+ in March.

Vin Diesel appeared in a clip promoting the ninth Fast & Furious film, with the gang about to return to its old ways.

In F9, Diesel will reprise the role of retired street racer Dominic Toretto, with Michelle Rodriguez returning as Letty Ortiz.

And one of the most anticipated films of the year got a run out during the Super Bowl when Eddie Murphy appeared in a teaser for Coming 2 America.

The comedy will see Murphy reprise the role of Prince Akeem from the 1988 original.