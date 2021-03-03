Canadian teenager Tate McRae announced as Apple Music Up Next artist

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Canadian singer and dancer Tate McRae has been announced as the latest addition to Apple Music’s Up Next programme.

The 17-year-old joins stars including Beabadoobee, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish in being featured as part of the monthly initiative, which showcases rising talent.

McRae features in a short film that debuted on Apple Music on Wednesday, where she recalls her childhood focused on competitive dancing and her ambition to create music.

She said: “This is crazy that I am a part of Apple’s Up Next program. It’s been so cool creating all this amazing content for the campaign and I’m so excited for everyone to see another little piece of me in the documentary.

“I am so thankful to Apple Music for this honour and allowing me to use their massive platform to help share my music with my fans.”

After finishing as a finalist on the 13th season of the US talent TV show So You Think You Can Dance, McRae created her own YouTube video series, Create With Tate.

Tate McRae features on Apple Music’s Up Next (Apple/PA)

Her song One Day went viral in 2017 when McRae was 14 and caught the attention of record labels.

In early 2020, she embarked on a sold-out tour which was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, although she has continued to produce music in lockdown.

Apple Music 1 host Travis Mills said: “Tate McRae is an artist in every sense of the word. Her vulnerable and relatable lyrics in every one of her songs allows fans to feel connected to the world that Tate has created, all in a short amount of time.

“Her voice sounds nostalgic yet her songs feel modern. She is making music by her own rules and it is exciting to watch her transform her honesty into art.”

Arlo Parks, who released her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams in January, was the last person to feature in the Up Next series.

In her Up Next film, the 20-year-old recalled her childhood love of words and language and introduced fans to the friends and family who have shaped her life.