Daniel Kaluuya, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins tipped for Oscar nominations

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Daniel Kaluuya, Vanessa Kirby and Sir Anthony Hopkins are among the British stars tipped to land Oscar nominations today.

Olivia Colman, Riz Ahmed, Carey Mulligan, Gary Oldman and Sacha Baron Cohen could also land nods when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces the contenders for Hollywood’s highest honours.

Olivia Colman has already won an Oscar for The Favourite (Ian West/PA)

Kaluuya has already won a Golden Globe and scored Bafta and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for his role as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah, and is likely to compete in the supporting actor category at the Oscars.

Sir Anthony, who was nominated last year for The Two Popes, is expected to be nominated for the best actor prize for his turn in drama The Father, about a man slipping into dementia.

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman is already considered to be the front runner in the category and is tipped to receive a posthumous nod for his performance as an ambitious trumpeter in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Chadwick Boseman is tipped for a posthumous honour (Ian West/PA)

He died aged 43 last August due to complications related to colon cancer.

Also in the running in the best actor category could be Ahmed, for his role as a drummer who loses his hearing in Sound Of Metal, while Oldman could also be nominated for his role as the Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz in Mank.

Kirby and Mulligan are both likely to compete in the best actress category, for their turns in Pieces Of A Woman and Promising Young Woman respectively.

They are likely to be joined by Frances McDormand for her turn as a van-dwelling nomad travelling through the American West in Nomadland, and Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Sir Anthony’s The Father co-star, Olivia Colman, could pick up a supporting nomination, as could Baron Cohen, for his performance in The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Sacha Baron Cohen is a possible contender (Ian West/PA)

The Oscars has significantly expanded its voting body over the past year, inviting more than 800 new members, after it once again faced criticism for the lack of diversity in its nominations for the 2020 ceremony.

Harriet actress Cynthia Erivo was the only non-white acting nominee.

There will also be interest in the directing category, where a number of female filmmakers are thought to be in the running for recognition.

In the past 92 ceremonies, only five women directors have made it on to the ballot and in 2020, no female directors were nominated.

There has only ever been one woman to win the prize – Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker.

Kathryn Bigelow is the only woman to win the directing Oscar (Ian West/PA)

Chloe Zhao is considered to be the frontrunner in the category this year, for her work on Nomadland, and would be the first Asian woman to be recognised, while Regina King would be the first black woman to land a directing nomination for One Night In Miami.

Emerald Fennell could also secure a spot, for her directorial debut Promising Young Woman, and would be the first British woman to compete in the category.

Husband and wife Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will announce this year’s Oscar nominations in a live, two-part presentation on Monday afternoon.

The Academy Awards were delayed by the pandemic and are now scheduled to take place on April 25.