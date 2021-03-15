Spike Lee, Jodie Foster and Regina King: Snubs and surprises from the Oscar nods

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mank, Minari and Nomadland are among the films that have been recognised with Oscar nominations, but there are a number of movies that were shut out by the Academy.

It was a disappointing day for Spike Lee’s Vietnam war film Da 5 Bloods, which was overlooked by voters.

Chadwick Boseman did pick up a posthumous best actor nomination for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom but did not receive a nod in the supporting category for his turn in Lee’s film.

Chadwick Boseman did not receive posthumous recognition for Da 5 Bloods, but was nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Ian West/PA)

Star Delroy Lindo also missed out on a best actor nod, while Lee was left off the best director list and the best picture selection.

There was also some disappointment for Regina King’s film One Night In Miami.

It had been thought that the movie would make Oscar-winning actress King the first black woman to be nominated in the best director category, but she missed out on a nomination, with the film also omitted from the best picture list.

Regina King missed out on a directing nomination (Ian West/PA)

However, there was a nod for Leslie Odom Jr’s supporting performance as singer Sam Cooke, as well as for Kemp Powers’ screenplay.

There was also recognition for two other female filmmakers – Chloe Zhao, the first Asian woman to be nominated, who was celebrated for her film Nomadland, and Emerald Fennell was the first British woman to be included.

Also overlooked was The Mauritanian, about Guantanamo detainee Mohamedou Ould Salahi, a film that recently netted Jodie Foster a Golden Globe.

She was missing from the supporting actress category, while her co-star Tahar Rahim did not crack the best actor list.

Jodie Foster was absent from the nominations (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jared Leto had scored Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards nominations for his role in The Little Things, but did not snag an Oscar nod.

Instead supporting actor nominations went to Paul Raci for Sound Of Metal and Lakeith Stanfield for Judas And The Black Messiah, neither of whom were thought to be sure things to nods in the lead-up to the announcement.

It was a good day for Sound Of Metal, which also landed nods in best picture and best original screenplay, alongside the anticipated recognition for Riz Ahmed in the best actor category.

The Academy Awards were delayed by the pandemic and are now scheduled to take place on April 25.