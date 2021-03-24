Taylor Swift announces first ‘from the vault’ song from Fearless re-release

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Taylor Swift has announced the first of six previously unreleased songs will be called You All Over Me (From The Vault) and will feature country star Maren Morris on background vocals.

The music superstar confirmed last month that she has re-recorded the whole of her 2008 album Fearless following a public row over the sale of her masters.

She has already released her own version of the hit single Love Story.

She previously announced her version of Fearless would have 26 songs, 20 from the original album and six “from the vault”, which did not make it on to the original version of the album.

Announcing the release of the first unheard song, she wrote on Instagram: “HI. I wanted to let you know that the first ‘From the Vault song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern.

“It’s called You All Over Me (From The Vault). One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists.

“I’m really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song!!

“Produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe – can’t wait for you to hear it.”

The singer is re-recording her first six albums after the rights were sold by her former record label.

The rights to albums including Fearless, Red and 1989 are now owned by prominent music industry manager Scooter Braun, who acquired her former record label Big Machine.

Swift has previously said she was “sad” and “grossed out” by the deal.

She moved to Universal Music Group in 2018 and has since released her album Lover, as well as surprise drops Folklore and Evermore.

The National star Dessner has proven to be a valued collaborator to Swift of late, having worked with her on Folklore and Evermore.

He was on stage with her at the Grammys earlier this month when Folklore won the album of the year prize.