Master Of None’s third series to arrive on Netflix

The much-delayed third series of comedy-drama Master Of None will arrive in May, Netflix said.

Co-created by and starring Aziz Ansari, Master Of None launched on the streaming service in 2015 to critical acclaim.

Here's just a taste of what's coming to Netflix (in The US) this May! pic.twitter.com/adTg3mwxEd — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) April 21, 2021

A second series arrived in 2017. A Netflix Twitter account revealed the third instalment is coming in May.

It will reportedly be a departure for the show and focus on Lena Waithe’s character, Denise.

Ansari and Waithe won an Emmy for their writing on the series.

In January 2018, US actor Ansari, 38, was embroiled in a #MeToo controversy.

A woman shared a detailed account, published online, of her date with Ansari in September 2017 which she said had been a “violating and painful” night.

Ansari later said he believed the encounter had been “completely consensual”.