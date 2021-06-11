Lorde shares Solar Power music video and announces new album

Singer-songwriter Lorde surprised fans with the release of sunny new single Solar Power and its accompanying music video.

The New Zealander, 24, also revealed an album of the same name will arrive later this year.

Solar Power, the single, was co-written by Lorde and Jack Antonoff and was described by the singer as being about “that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all”.

The music video featured Lorde wearing a bright yellow two-piece crop top and skirt while frolicking on a beach.

In a newsletter to fans, she said the album is “a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors”.

Lorde added: “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Lorde teased new music earlier this week by updating her website with a picture of the artwork for Solar Power.

It showed the singer leaping over a camera placed on the ground.

Solar Power will be Lorde’s third album, following on from 2013’s Pure Heroine and 2017’s Melodrama.