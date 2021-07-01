Chris Pratt reveals impact of fatherhood on his latest film role

Chris Pratt has revealed how he drew on his real-life role as a father for his latest movie role.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy star plays a high-school teacher determined to save the world for his young daughter during a battle against aliens in sci-fi adventure The Tomorrow War.

Pratt, who is father to son Jack, eight, with his ex-Anna Faris and recently welcomed daughter Lyla, 10 months, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, said the role resonated because he is also a parent.

He told the PA news agency: “The film focuses on redemption, and being given a second chance and I definitely feel that it will resonate with a lot of people.

“And for me, anytime you can have your relationship with your offspring be part of the stakes of a story you’re telling, it’s a very natural thing for me as a dad to be able to draw from that.”

Pratt is no stranger to a blockbuster but said he was excited to make a film that was based on a new script.

He said: “I’ve come from the world of big IP (intellectual property), Jurassic World, Guardians Of The Galaxy, and so what I really loved about this was that it was original, it was something that just came out of the imagination of a writer and I love that.

“And it was an opportunity to put this kind of dough behind an original idea.

“There really is a massive scope, you can get it from the trailer and you’ll see it in the film, this is a huge movie and we go all around the world and it goes hot, it gets cold, it gets fast, it goes slow.

“We built worlds, with aliens unlike anything anyone’s ever seen and it’s really rare that an idea that’s original gets this much money.

“It costs a lot of money to make a movie like this, and to do it right and you’ll see every dollar up on screen. It’s a huge movie.”

The Tomorrow War is released on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.