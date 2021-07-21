Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Michaela Coel tipped for Black Panther 2 role

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 12:15 am
I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel has reportedly joined the cast of superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ian West/PA)
I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel has reportedly joined the cast of superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Variety said the British actor, director and writer will star in the follow-up to Marvel’s 2018 blockbuster Black Panther.

Character details are still being kept under wraps, according to the outlet, but Coel is said to have joined her castmates for the production in Atlanta, Georgia.

Michaela Coel
Bafta-winner Michaela Coel is reportedly set to star in Black Panther 2 (Ian West/PA)

The 31-year-old is a Bafta winner and Emmy nominee for acclaimed sexual assault miniseries I May Destroy You, which was broadcast by the BBC last year.

She starred in the show as well as creating it.

London-born Coel also starred in and created the E4 sitcom Chewing Gum.

Disney, which owns Marvel, has been contacted for comment.

The second Black Panther film will see the return of director Ryan Coogler.

He previously said Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular superhero before his death last year aged 43, would have wanted him to make the sequel.

Marvel has also confirmed the role of T’Challa will not be recast.

The original Black Panther was a critical and commercial success, earning a best picture nomination at the Oscars and grossing more than 1.3 billion dollars (about £947 million) at the box office.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release in July 2022.

