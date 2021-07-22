Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Actress Tommy Dorfman announces she is transgender

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 5:53 pm
Tommy Dorfman (Ian West/PA)
Actress Tommy Dorfman has announced she is transgender.

The 13 Reasons Why star confirmed her pronouns are now “she/her” in a post on Instagram.

She wrote on Instagram: “thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman i am today. my pronouns are she/her.”

The US actress added: “i’m especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me.

“thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who i am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world.”

Dorfman told Time magazine that for the last year she has been “privately identifying and living as a woman – a trans woman”.

She also said she will not be changing her name.

“I’m named after my mum’s brother who passed a month after I was born, and I feel very connected to that name, to an uncle who held me as he was dying,” she said.

“This is an evolution of Tommy. I’m becoming more Tommy.”

