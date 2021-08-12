Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis poke fun at debate over bathing their children

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 4:27 am
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have poked fun at the controversy surrounding their announcement they do not bathe their children every day (John Phillips/PA)
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have poked fun at the controversy surrounding their admission they do not bathe their children every day.

The Hollywood couple raised eyebrows after telling a podcast they only clean their vitals daily.

They said the policy extends to their two children, daughter Wyatt, six, and four-year-old son Dimitri.

“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever,” Kunis, 37, said.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, Kutcher, 43, added: “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

The admission stirred a debate over personal hygiene habits.

Actors Kutcher and Kunis have now responded, sharing a video on Instagram poking fun at the furore.

Standing in their bathroom while washing the children, Kutcher said: “You’re putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?

“Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous. What’s going on?”

“We’re bathing our children,” a laughing Kunis replied.

“That’s like the fourth time this week, four times this week. Their body oils are going to be destroyed.”

Dude, Where’s My Car? star Kutcher captioned the post: “This bathing thing is out of hand.”

The debate was sparked after podcast host Dax Shepard told his co-star Monica Padman using soap everyday rids the body of natural oils.

Kutcher and Kunis agreed.

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child so I didn’t shower very much anyway,” Kunis, who was born in the Soviet Union, said.

Kutcher said he does wash his “armpits and my crotch daily” and tends to “throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out”.

Kunis said she washes her face twice a day.

