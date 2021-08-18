Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jack O’Connell joins The Crown’s Emma Corrin in Lady Chatterley’s Lover

By Press Association
August 18, 2021, 7:14 pm
Jack O’Connell (Ian West/PA)
Unbroken star Jack O’Connell has joined The Crown star Emma Corrin in the cast of a forthcoming film adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

O’Connell is one of the latest actors to be announced for the female-focused re-telling of the story, based on D H Lawrence’s classic novel.

It was previously announced that Corrin, who is nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Diana in The Crown, will play Lady Chatterley.

O’Connell previously won the Bafta rising star award and has recently starred in the Netflix series Godless. He will soon appear in the BBC thriller The North Water.

Theatre actor Matthew Duckett has also joined the Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast.

His appearances on stage include playing Loyal in The Royal National Theatre’s production of Tartuffe and the lead role of Chris in My Left/Right Foot: The Musical at The National Theatre of Scotland.

This film is the first to be produced under a new partnership in which Sony Pictures will offer Netflix a first look at any films it intends to make for streaming.

The story follows the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born into wealth and privilege, who eventually falls out of love with the man she married.

She embarks in an affair with their estate’s working-class gamekeeper and breaks all the conventions of the 1920s to try to be with the man she loves, despite their different social classes.

D H Lawrence first published the novel privately in 1928 but due to its explicit descriptions of sex, an uncensored version was not widely printed in the UK until 1960.

There have been many theatre and screen adaptations of the story over the years, and the latest version by Sony’s 3000 Pictures will be written by Oscar nominee David Magee and directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre.

