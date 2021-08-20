Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Actress Teresa Palmer welcomes fourth child and shares unusual name

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 11:29 am
Teresa Palmer has given birth to her fourth child (Ian West/PA)
Actress Teresa Palmer has announced the birth of her fourth child and said the little girl is a “little magic moon”.

The Australian star, 35, best known for films including Warm Bodies and Hacksaw Ridge and the Sky series A Discovery of Witches, said she welcomed daughter Prairie Moon Palmer on August 17.

She already shares children: Bodhi Rain, age seven; Forest Sage, four; and Poet Lake, two, with her husband, the actor Mark Webber.

Sharing photos on Instagram, she wrote: “Introducing our daughter, Prairie Moon Palmer, who was born just as the sun rose on Tuesday morning, August 17, surrounded by her siblings who are absolutely enamoured with her.

“A little magic moon for our family.”

The photos show the new arrival adorned with a floral crown and decorated butterfly wings.

Another picture shows her surrounded by her whole family while another shows her being cradled by her oldest brother.

Palmer previously revealed she was planning on giving birth to her fourth child in a pool at home.

She wrote: Getting my homebirth set up ready, of course, the kids think the pool is the most fun toy in all the land.

“Anyone else have their kids present during birth? Did they get in the pool with you? I have two that want no part of being in the water and another that’s all about jumping in mid-birth.”

Earlier this month, she also said she has been breastfeeding every day since the birth of her first child in 2014.

She wrote: “Today is day 2728 of breastfeeding straight. I have nursed since Feb 17th 2014 when my first son was born.

“I nursed him in to toddlerhood through the pregnancy of my second son, embarked on a tandem nursing journey for a year.

“I then continued nursing my second son through the pregnancy of my daughter, in to my second tandem nursing journey.

“I’m now still nursing my daughter through this pregnancy and will jump in to my third tandem nursing experience in a matter of weeks.

“Some days it’s a lot, I’m utterly exhausted and just want my body back, other days I sit in a place of deep gratitude as I cherish and honour this experience with my babes.”

