Hilary Duff hails vaccination after contracting coronavirus

Hilary Duff has said she is “happy to be vaxxed” as she revealed she has contracted Covid-19.

The US is in the grip of a surge in coronavirus cases due to the more transmissible Delta variant.

The Lizzie McGuire actress, 33, who welcomed her third child earlier this year, wrote on Instagram: “That delta… she’s a little bitch. Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus pressure. Brain fog.”

Hilary Duff said she is experiencing a range of Covid symptoms (Hilary Duff/Instagram)

She added: “Happy to be vaxxed,” signing off with a peace sign emoji.

It was recently announced that Duff, also known for the comedy Younger, will star in a sequel to the fan-favourite comedy series How I Met Your Mother.

She will appear in How I Met Your Father, which was announced by the US streaming platform Hulu.

Duff, who will also serve as a producer, stars as Sophie, the main character and narrator telling her son how she met his father.

According to Hulu, the show “catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options”.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, known for their work on This Is Us, will produce the series alongside the original’s creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

How I Met Your Mother ran for nine series from 2005 to 2014 and starred Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan and Cristin Milioti as a group of friends in New York City.