Gabrielle Union celebrates seventh wedding anniversary with Dwyane Wade

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 2:55 am
Gabrielle Union has celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with Dwyane Wade (Ian West/PA)
Gabrielle Union has celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with a glowing tribute to “best friend” Dwyane Wade.

The She’s All That actress, 48, tied the knot with the former professional basketball star, 39, in a lavish ceremony in Miami  in 2014.

Ahead of the anniversary, the couple have been celebrating in the South of France and Union marked seven years of marriage with a post on Instagram.

She shared a video from her wedding day alongside a montage of their time together.

Union captioned the post: “Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go. My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I (heart emoji) you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby.”

She added the caption #WeAllWeGot.

Union and Wade are parents to two-year-old daughter Kaavia, and she is step-mother to Wade’s three children.

Wade enjoyed a glittering career in the NBA and won three championships with the Miami Heat.

Union’s other film roles include Think Like A Man, The Birth Of A Nation and Breaking In.

