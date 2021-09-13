Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Megan Fox leads stars on MTV VMAs red carpet

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 4:52 am
Megan Fox was among the stars walking the red carpet for the MTV VMAs (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Megan Fox left little to the imagination in a sheer dress on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The actress, 35, was joined by rapper boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 31, at the annual ceremony, which was held at the Barclays Centre in New York City.

Fox turned heads in a completely sheer custom Mugler dress, paired with towering heels.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continued their recent tradition of eye-catching displays at award shows, as they walked the VMAs carpet (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kelly also stood out in a bright red high-shine metallic suit. They were not the only couple on the carpet.

Kourtney Kardashian was joined by Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker and wore a black, strapless leather dress for the occasion, while Barker opted for a black suit without a shirt.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are one of Hollywood’s most-talked about new couples (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Also on the star-studded carpet was host for the evening Doja Cat, who wore a deep purple shawl over a black, strapless corset.

The singer added platform heels and latex thigh-high stockings.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
Doja Cat proved her versatility at the VMAs, serving as both host and performer – and winner (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Country music star Kacey Musgraves performed during the ceremony following the release of her new album Star-Crossed.

She walked the carpet in a feathered hat with a silk couture party dress and red leather gloves.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
Fresh from her album release, Kacey Musgraves arrived at the MTV VMAs (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Avril Lavigne arrived at the awards show with boyfriend Mod Sun.

The pop punk stars complemented each other, with Lavigne in a hot-pink plaid suit and Sun in a black, patch-covered suit.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne brought some pop punk attitude to the VMAs red carpet (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Cinderella star Camila Cabello arrived in a pink and red ballgown while pop prodigy Olivia Rodrigo wore a silk and chiffon Versace gown.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
Camila Cabello performed at the VMAs, where she was joined by boyfriend Shawn Mendes (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Socialite Paris Hilton shimmered in a glittering silver dress while British singer Charli XCX opted for an all-black look.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
Socialite Paris Hilton caught the eye in a glittering silver dress (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Billie Eilish wrapped up in a black jumper with chain boots.

She was joined at the ceremony by her brother and song-writing partner Finneas.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
Billie Eilish was a winner at the VMAs and wore all black on the carpet (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ashanti was another star who left little to the imagination.

The American rapper wore a strappy black gown, which caught the attention of Nick Cannon, who bowed down on the carpet.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
Ashanti chose a daring outfit for the annual ceremony (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

And it was not only the female stars bringing glamour to the carpet.

Lil Nas X rocked a mullet and a pale purple ensemble complete with a sweeping train.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
Lil Nas X brought the glamour to the MTV VMAs red carpet (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

