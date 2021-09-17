Priyanka Chopra responds to controversy surrounding The Activist

Actress Priyanka Chopra has apologised following the backlash against much-derided reality series The Activist.

The show was to feature six activists competing in digital campaigns and media stunts, with their efforts assessed by celebrity judges Chopra, singer Usher and dancer Julianne Hough.

However, the format was met with incredulity and accusations of encouraging performative activism.

Producers abandoned the plans and The Activist will now be a one-off documentary special.

Hollywood star Chopra, 39, shared a statement online, admitting the show “got it wrong.”

She said: “I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect.

Priyanka Chopra has apologised following the backlash over her role in reality series The Activist (Ian West/PA)

“You were heard.

“The show got it wrong, and I’m sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you. The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly.

“I’m happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I’m proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it’s time to hit pause and re-evaluate.”

A message from Global Citizen on "The Activist." pic.twitter.com/CSODAwiIdR — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 15, 2021

Indian star Chopra, who is married to US singer Nick Jonas, said activists often go without recognition for their work, adding: “Thank you to each and every one of you for all that you do.”

Chopra’s statement followed a similar post from Hough.

The former America’s Got Talent judge said: “I do not claim to be an activist and wholeheartedly agree that the judging aspect of the show missed the mark, and furthermore, that I am not qualified to act as a judge.”