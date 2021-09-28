Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What has Britney Spears said about her father’s involvement in conservatorship?

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 2:54 am
Britney Spears could finally see her father ousted from his role overseeing her finances (AP Photo)
Britney Spears has long called for her father to be removed from his role overseeing her career.

And she could be about to get her wish – her lawyer has asked a judge in Los Angeles to have Jamie, 69, immediately removed from the conservatorship and replaced with a temporary appointment.

Jamie has controlled the singer’s estimated 60 million dollar (£44 million) estate since 2008, when she was placed under the complex legal arrangement which is usually reserved for the very old or infirm.

Britney Spears conservatorship
Spears has become increasingly forthright in her demands for Jamie to step aside, something he agreed to do in August.

A judge will have to sign off on the move, possibly on Wednesday at a court in Los Angeles. The hearing comes after years of public and private calls from Spears.

In June, The New York Times said it had obtained confidential court records showing Spears had objected to her father’s stewardship of the conservatorship as early as 2014.

The singer’s court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D Ingham, is said to have revealed his client wanted Jamie removed as conservator due to a “shopping list” of grievances, including his drinking.

In November 2020, those concerns were made public.

Britney Spears UK tour launch
In an open hearing, Mr Ingham said Spears was afraid of her father and would not perform again while he oversaw her estate.

They had no “viable working relationship”, the court heard, and had not spoken in a “long while”.

June brought an explosive development in the case.

Spears addressed the court personally, delivering damning testimony over a stunning 23 minutes.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” she said. “I deserve to have a life, I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break.”

Mother-of-two Spears claimed the “abusive” arrangement was preventing her from getting married and having children with partner Sam Asghari.

Jamie’s lawyers responded by releasing a brief statement on his behalf.

It said: “He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”

MTV Video Music Awards 2008 – Press Room – Los Angeles
July saw another impassioned courtroom intervention from Spears.

She said she wanted Jamie charged with conservator abuse while repeating her demands to be freed.

She said: “My dad needs to be removed today.”

The pressure on Jamie eventually resulted in him announcing he will step down.

He agreed to walk away in August while insisting there are “no actual grounds” for his suspension or removal.

Mathew S Rosengart, the high-powered Hollywood lawyer who replaced Mr Ingham, later accused Jamie of trying to “extort” his daughter while demanding he be immediately removed.

He said in a court filing: “Mr Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted.”

Earlier this month, in a shock move, Jamie asked the judge in the case to consider ending the conservatorship.

The filing said: “As Mr Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

