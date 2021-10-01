Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / TV

Chrissy Teigen hopes to find ‘closure’ after losing son Jack

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 5:55 am
Chrissy Teigen said she hopes to find ‘closure’ after honouring her late son Jack with a ceremony a year after suffering a miscarriage (Ian West/PA)
Chrissy Teigen said she hopes to find “closure” after honouring her late son Jack with a ceremony a year after suffering a miscarriage.

The TV personality lost her pregnancy in September last year. She marked the anniversary earlier this week with a heart-rending social media post.

Teigen, who is married to award-winning singer John Legend, has now shared pictures from a ceremony to honour Jack.

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen has paid tribute to her late son (Ian West/PA)

The model, whose mother is from Thailand, was shown with Legend, 42, and the couple’s two children, standing near a table with golden ceremonial equipment placed on top.

Monks were also present. In one of the pictures, Legend bowed his head.

Teigen, 35, wrote in the caption: “took me a year but finally honoured his little spirit with some blessings today. hopefully some closure in my heart will happen now thank you guys for the kind words. It’s a process. Xx.”

In her tribute earlier this week, Teigen posted a devastating picture of her crying in a hospital bed while being comforted by Legend after losing Jack.

She said: “and to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to.

“i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever.”

Teigen and Legend first met on the set of the video for Legend’s song Stereo 14 years ago and married in 2013.

They revealed the news that they were expecting a third child in the music video for Legend’s single Wild.

Teigen previously said: “Not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so.”

