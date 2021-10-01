Chrissy Teigen hopes to find ‘closure’ after losing son Jack

Chrissy Teigen said she hopes to find “closure” after honouring her late son Jack with a ceremony a year after suffering a miscarriage.

The TV personality lost her pregnancy in September last year. She marked the anniversary earlier this week with a heart-rending social media post.

Teigen, who is married to award-winning singer John Legend, has now shared pictures from a ceremony to honour Jack.

Chrissy Teigen has paid tribute to her late son (Ian West/PA)

The model, whose mother is from Thailand, was shown with Legend, 42, and the couple’s two children, standing near a table with golden ceremonial equipment placed on top.

Monks were also present. In one of the pictures, Legend bowed his head.

Teigen, 35, wrote in the caption: “took me a year but finally honoured his little spirit with some blessings today. hopefully some closure in my heart will happen now thank you guys for the kind words. It’s a process. Xx.”

In her tribute earlier this week, Teigen posted a devastating picture of her crying in a hospital bed while being comforted by Legend after losing Jack.

She said: “and to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to.

“i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever.”

Teigen and Legend first met on the set of the video for Legend’s song Stereo 14 years ago and married in 2013.

They revealed the news that they were expecting a third child in the music video for Legend’s single Wild.

Teigen previously said: “Not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so.”