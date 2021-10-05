Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adele and Dolly Parton among stars reacting to Facebook and Instagram outages

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 1:13 am Updated: October 5, 2021, 7:48 am
Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon were among the stars reacting to widespread outages for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp (Yui Mok/PA)
Adele, Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon were among the stars reacting to widespread outages for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The online giants went offline for some users on Monday, causing chaos for those who rely on the platforms.

Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, released a statement on Monday evening, confirming the sites were beginning to come back online.

Twitter remained one of the only major social media platforms unaffected and users shared their reactions on the site.

Country music queen Parton, 75, shared a Gif of her striding through saloon doors and wrote: “Everyone showing up to @Twitter
today while @Facebook @instagram @WhatsApp are down like…”

Adele, who has updated her social media profiles apparently teasing the imminent release of her new album, replied to a tweet from Twitter’s official account.

“hello literally everyone,” Twitter said in a joke about an influx of users.

Adele replied: “Hiya babes!”

Legally Blonde star Witherspoon wrote, “All other social platforms today: Kaput. Twitter:” and added a gif of herself shouting “thank you”.

TV personality Chrissy Teigen made her return to Twitter following a break amid a high-profile bullying row.

She said: “everything’s down!! honestly take it all away from us.”

Teigen also posted a video of her dog and told fans she would have shared it to Instagram had the platform been working.

Rapper Snoop Dogg had some predictable advice for any followers looking for ways to stay occupied.

The musician, known for his love of cannabis, said: “Ig (Instagram) down? Roll one and be productive.”

Actress and singer Bette Midler struck a more serious tone and pointed to the bullying often found on social media websites.

She said: “Facebook and Instagram are down. I guess that’s a good thing; a few hours respite for the poor kids who are bullied incessantly on those sites. All the adults in the room are hoping they stay down.”

