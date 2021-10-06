Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That gets release date

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 2:26 am
Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That will arrive in December, HBO has confirmed.

The highly awaited series follows three of the four friends from the first series – played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis – as they navigate their 50s in New York City.

Kim Cattrall is not returning for the reboot.

And Just Like That will premiere on HBO Max in December, it was announced during an event to mark the streaming service’s expansion into Europe.

No UK plans were revealed, but HBO’s content is frequently released on Sky Atlantic and the Now streaming service.

And Just Like That is currently filming in New York.

The series, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, sees the return of Parker’s Carrie, Nixon’s Miranda and Davis’s Charlotte.

Cattrall’s Samantha will not appear. She and Parker reportedly had a falling out.

Other cast members include Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and the late Willie Garson.

Garson, who played Carrie’s best friend Stanford, died in September aged 57 following a battle with cancer.

Sex And The City ran from 1998 to 2004.

