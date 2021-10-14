Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel ‘doing OK’ after fainting

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 1:41 am
America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel assured fans he is ‘doing OK’ after reportedly losing consciousness at a coffee shop (Syco Entertainment/PA)
America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel assured fans he is ‘doing OK’ after reportedly losing consciousness at a coffee shop (Syco Entertainment/PA)

America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel assured fans he is “doing OK” after reportedly losing consciousness at a coffee shop.

The comedian and TV personality, 65, was taken ill at a Starbucks in Los Angeles, according to showbiz website TMZ.

Paramedics said a 65-year-old man experienced a “medical problem” in the Woodland Hills area and was taken to hospital.

Mandel said he is now home and blamed the incident on being dehydrated and having low blood sugar.

He tweeted: “I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!”

Mandel, who hosted the American version of game show Deal Or No Deal, has been a judge on America’s Got Talent since 2010.

He starred in the most recent series of the TV talent show alongside Simon Cowell, supermodel Heidi Klum and actress Sofia Vergara.

Canadian-born Mandel struggles with anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder.

Speaking to People in June, he said he uses comedy as a comping mechanism.

“My coping skill is finding the funny,” he said. “If I’m not laughing, then I’m crying.

“And I still haven’t been that open about how dark and ugly it really gets.”

