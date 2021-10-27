Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Criminal charges possible in shooting death of cinematographer – prosecutor

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 5:37 am
Criminal charges are possible in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a film set, a prosecutor has said (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Criminal charges are possible in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a film set, a prosecutor has said.

Halyna Hutchins was killed when Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot her while working on the Western movie Rust in New Mexico.

Baldwin had been told the gun did not contain live ammunition before he started rehearsing with the weapon, authorities previously said.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on a New Mexico film set in an accidental shooting (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Santa Fe County district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the New York Times “we haven’t ruled out anything” in the investigation.

She added: “Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table.”

Carmack-Altwies will be joined by Santa Fe County sheriff Adan Mendoza for a highly awaited press conference into the tragedy on Wednesday.

She said the investigation is focusing on what kind of round was in the gun that killed Hutchins – a 42-year-old rising star cinematographer whose death stunned Hollywood.

An investigation into the death is ongoing (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Who placed the ammunition in the weapon is another key question, Carmack-Altwies told the New York Times.

She said: “There were an enormous amount of bullets on this set and we need to find out what kinds they were.”

And it could be months before the investigation is complete, according to Carmack-Altwies.

She said: “It’s probably weeks, if not months, of follow-up investigation that we’re going to need to get to the point of charging.”

The prosecutor also took issue with reports the weapon was a “prop gun” as it has been named in court documents.

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin said he was heartbroken by the death of Halyna Hutchins (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

It was an “antique-era appropriate gun”, she said.

Hutchins was killed on Thursday in an incident which also left Rust director Joel Souza injured, though he is now recovering after leaving hospital.

Production on Rust has been paused while police investigate the incident.

According to court documents, an assistant director unwittingly handed Baldwin, 63, a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the shooting.

Baldwin has since said he is heartbroken by the incident and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

According to Hollywood news outlet Deadline, Rust producers have opened an internal investigation into the fatal shooting.

