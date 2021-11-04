Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Someone may have tried to ‘sabotage’ gun on Rust set, armourer’s lawyer claims

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 6:17 am Updated: November 4, 2021, 10:01 am
A law enforcement vehicle enters the Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe (Andres Leighton/AP)
A lawyer for the woman in charge of weapons on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer has alleged a live bullet may have been placed in the gun to “sabotage” the production.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, died during filming of Western movie Rust in New Mexico last month.

Hollywood star Baldwin, 63, was rehearsing with the weapon having been told it was safe.

Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer on a film set (Ian West/PA)

A police investigation is under way, with officers previously saying it was too early to know if criminal charges would be brought in the case.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed was the armourer on the set of Rust and handed the weapon to the assistant director who gave it to Baldwin.

Jason Bowles, a lawyer for Gutierrez Reed, suggested in a TV interview someone may have tried to “sabotage” the film as he questioned how live rounds came to be in the gun.

In a statement, Mr Bowles said: “Who put those in there and why is the central question.

“Hannah kept guns locked up, including throughout lunch on the day in question and she instructed her department to watch the cart containing the guns when she was pulled away for her other duties or on a lunch break.”

The Santa Fe County Sheriff is investigating the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of Western film Rust (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Gutierrez Reed “did everything in her power to ensure a safe set” the statement said, adding: “She inspected the rounds that she loaded into the firearms that day. She always inspected the rounds.”

And she inspected the rounds before handing the firearm to assistant director David Halls by “spinning the cylinder and showing him all of the rounds and then handing him the firearm”, according to her lawyer.

Halls announced “cold gun” to signal it was safe before handing the firearm to Baldwin, according to court records.

Baldwin said he was devastated by the death of Hutchins and described the shooting as a “one-in-a-trillion event”.

He said: “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”

The shooting, which also wounded Rust director Joel Souza, has sparked a debate about the use of firearms on set in Hollywood.

