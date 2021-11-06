Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Travis Scott ‘absolutely devastated’ by deaths at Astroworld festival

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 6:41 pm
Travis Scott (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Travis Scott (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Travis Scott has said he is “absolutely devastated” after at least eight people died and others were injured at his Astroworld music festival.

The rapper was on stage at the event in Houston, Texas on Friday when the crowd surged forward in what police have described as a “mass casualty incident.”

In a statement on Twitter, Scott said: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.

“Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.

“Love you all.”

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena has described the event as “a tragic night”, telling reporters: “We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and scores of individuals that were injured.

“At approximately 9.15pm the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries.

“People began to fall out and become unconscious and it created additional panic.”

Mr Pena said 17 people were taken to hospital and 11 were in cardiac arrest. He said the cause of death of the eight people confirmed dead is not yet known.

(Kendall Jenner/Instagram)

Police have also set up a command post for information on missing persons at  a local hotel.

Scott’s partner, reality star Kylie Jenner, is pregnant with their second child.

They are already parents to daughter Stormi.

Jenner’s sister Kendall appeared to be at the event and shared videos from the festival to her Instagram story before the incident.

