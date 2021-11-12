Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kirsten Dunst on working with partner Jesse Plemons in Netflix Western film

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 4:53 am Updated: November 12, 2021, 10:25 am
Kirsten Dunst said she wants to work as much as possible on-screen with partner Jesse Plemons (Ian West/PA)
The actress, 39, stars in Netflix’s Western drama The Power Of The Dog, which also features Benedict Cumberbatch as domineering Montana rancher Phil Burbank.

Plemons stars as Cumberbatch’s brother, George, who falls for and marries Dunst’s character, Rose.

The couple have been together off-screen since 2016 and are engaged.

Speaking at The Power Of The Dog’s Los Angeles premiere at the AFI Fest, Dunst said she enjoys mixing her personal and professional lives with the father of her two children.

She told the PA news agency: “Jesse and I fell in love creatively first so we want to work with each other as much as we can over the course of our lives.”

The Power Of The Dog is Oscar-winning filmmaker Jane Campion’s first movie since 2009 and is attracting awards season buzz.

Dunst revealed she and British star Cumberbatch, 45, did not talk on set in order to enhance their performances.

“Jane gave Benedict permission to be Phil on set,” she said. “Because Benedict is a very kind person, he’s very English. He apologises a lot, he’s just someone who (will) take too much time and energy to say ‘good morning’ and things like that.

“And Jane just wanted him to focus on just being Phil. And so we didn’t talk to each other on set.”

Dunst, known for films including  Bring It On, Spider-Man and The Virgin Suicides, had been hoping to work with Campion, 67, for years.

She said: “She wrote me a letter in my twenties about working together and it didn’t happen and so her films and the female performances in her movies have always been an inspiration for me.”

The Power Of The Dog will be streaming on Netflix from December 1.

