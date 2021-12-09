Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Travis Scott did not know fans were injured at Astroworld

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 5:20 pm
Travis Scott has said he did not know fans were injured at Astroworld (PA)
Travis Scott has said he did not know fans were injured at Astroworld (PA)

Travis Scott has said he did not know fans were injured during the Astroworld crush that killed 10 people.

In his first sit down interview since the music festival surge, the rapper told Charlamagne Tha God on his YouTube channel that he had been on an “emotional rollercoaster”.

When asked at what point he thought were fans were injured, Scott said: “It was not until minutes until the press conference (after the show) until I figured out exactly what happened.

“Even after the show you are just hearing things but I did not know the exact details.

“And even at that moment you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that…”

The events unfolded at Astroworld, a two-day music festival in Houston, Texas, when fans surged toward the stage during a performance by headliner Scott on November 5.

Nine-year-old Ezra Blount was youngest person to die from injuries suffered during the crush at Scott’s concert, the others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27.

Some 300 people were treated at the festival site and 13 were admitted to hospital.

Charlamagne Tha God asked Scott if he heard the fans who were “collectively screaming for help every time you stopped a song”.

Scott said: “It’s so crazy, any time you can hear that you want to stop the show, you want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need.

“I stopped a couple of times to make sure everyone was ok, I just go off the fans’ energy, I just didn’t hear that.

“At the end of the day you just hear music.”

Talking about the sold-out festival that was attended by 50,000 people, Scott added: “I have been doing this a long time and nothing like this has ever happened…You do these shows for people to have the best experience.”

The 30-year-old has said he has a “responsibility” to find out what happened at the music festival.

He added: “Fans come to the show to have a good experience and I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here. I have a responsibility to figure out the solution.

“Hopefully this takes a first step for us as artists, having more insight about what’s going on…to make sure this never happens again.”

The interview comes after several families of the 10 people who died from injuries in the crowd surge turned down an offer by Scott to pay for their loved ones’ funeral costs.

Scott and the event organisers are the focus of a criminal investigation by Houston police.

