Dakota Johnson likes being 'cosy and private' with partner Chris Martin

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 12:03 am
Dakota Johnson appears on the cover of Elle magazine (Ian West/PA)
Dakota Johnson appears on the cover of Elle magazine (Ian West/PA)

Dakota Johnson has said she is “cosy and private” with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, but the couple party inside her home.

The actress said she has been in a relationship with the 44-year-old British music star for “quite a while”.

Johnson, 32, made the comments during an interview with Elle UK, which features the actress on the cover of its February 2022 edition.

She said: “We go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private.

Dakota Johnson in ELLE UK
The actress features on the February cover of Elle magazine (Elle/PA)

“Most of the partying takes place inside of my house.”

Martin recently revealed that Coldplay will not make any more music as a band after 2025.

Fifty Shades star Johnson starred as Anastasia Steele, alongside co-star Jamie Dornan who played Christian Grey, in the film trilogy adapted from author EL James’s steamy books.

She will next be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut film The Lost Daughter, adapted from the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante.

Speaking about her breakthrough meeting with Gyllenhaal, she said: “We went so immediately deep into the experience of being a woman, both in film and in this world.

“I was like I’ll do anything. I really wanted to follow her.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever had this where you meet another woman and see parts of yourself in them that you didn’t know you had before you’d met.

The Lost Daughter UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessie Buckley, Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson at the UK premiere of The Lost Daughter (Ian West/PA)

“It’s almost like they turn up the dial on your life. And Maggie has been that person for me. She’s such a truth seeker.”

The Netflix release also stars Jessie Buckley and Olivia Colman.

Speaking about Colman, Johnson added: “Well, I was just like… I wonder what she’s going to be like, but we loved each other, and she’s a wild time.

“She’s so maternal and embracing and always wants to hang out and drink wine and talk.”

Johnson revealed her “proud” mother, actress Melanie Griffith, has seen the film three times.

– Read the full interview with Dakota Johnson in the February issue of Elle UK, on sale from January 6.

