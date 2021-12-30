Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

LL Cool J cancels New Year’s Eve performance after testing positive

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 11:09 am
Ryan Seacrest will be hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New York (Ian West/PA)
LL Cool J has cancelled his New Year’s Eve performance after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 53-year-old musician was scheduled to perform during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest in New York.

In a statement to People, he said: “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for Covid, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE.

“We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year.

“The best is yet to come!”

The hip hop star, whose real name is James Smith, has cancelled his appearance in the show, which is still scheduled to include a performance from Karol G.

R&B singer Chloe will also no longer take to the stage at the event.

Avril Lavigne comments
Avril Lavigne will join the celebrations from Los Angeles (Jenn Five/The Forty-Five/PA)

Stars joining the 50th anniversary celebrations from Los Angeles include Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi with Sleepy Brown, French Montana, Macklemore, and pop band OneRepublic.

Daddy Yankee is scheduled to perform from Puerto Rico, while Billy Porter will appear from New Orleans.

Plans to scale back the the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration were announced last week after a surge in New York’s Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, New Year’s Eve parties in England have been given the green light after ministers announced that no new coronavirus restrictions will be imposed before the end of 2021.

