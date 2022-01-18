Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jenny Slate reveals she married Ben Shattuck on New Year’s Eve

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 6:05 pm
Actress Jenny Slate married Ben Shattuck on New Year’s Eve (JoJo Whilden/Netflix/PA)
Jenny Slate has revealed she married her fiance Ben Shattuck on New Year’s Eve in their living room.

The actress, 39, finally tied the knot with artist and writer Shattuck after their first three attempts at a wedding were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Slate, best known for her roles in TV comedies Parks And Recreation, Bob’s Burgers and US sketch show Saturday Night Live, announced the couple’s engagement on Instagram in 2019.

She told Marie Claire: “We were planning on a (wedding) that ended up being almost 200 people, and then now, it’s just our parents and siblings.

“We each invited six friends… I actually like it. I like it better.

“I didn’t realize how the large thing was making me feel uncomfortable, a little bit. Just a little.”

Slate shared in an Instagram post in September 2019 that Shattuck had proposed to her while the couple were in France.

Alongside a set of pictures from their trip – including one showing off her diamond ring – she wrote: “He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES.

“I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going.”

Shattuck also shared the news on social media, revealing he bent down on one knee inside an “abandoned castle in southern France”.

The couple also share a one-year-old daughter named Ida Lupine.

Speaking to Marie Claire about life with a newborn, Slate said: “Not at all that it’s not difficult and challenging to have a newborn baby.

“There are so many profound challenges, but I’ve never been happier in my life. I feel like I can finally be what I want to be.”

Slate was previously married to comedian Dean Fleischer-Camp for four years, before their separation in May 2016.

