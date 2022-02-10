Jurassic Park meets Jurassic World in first trailer for new blockbuster Dominion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Jurassic Park meets Jurassic World in first trailer for new blockbuster Dominion

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 5:25 pm
Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum (Ian West/PA)
Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum (Ian West/PA)

Jurassic Park stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill team up with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the first trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion.

The blockbuster is the third film of the Jurassic World series and sixth instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise.

The film is set four years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park at Isla Nublar, when genetically engineered dinosaurs were auctioned off by companies and released in the human world.

Goldblum reprises his original role as Ian Malcolm, while Dern is back as Dr Ellie Sattler and Neill is Alan Grant.

The trailer shows the dinosaurs wreaking havoc in cities as Dern’s character warns: “Human and dinosaurs can’t co-exist. We created an ecological disaster.”

Goldblum adds: “We not only lack dominion over nature, we’re subordinate to it.”

The new footage shows dinosaurs attacking planes, while another pursues Pratt’s Owen Grady as he rides a motorbike.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film features new cast members DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze and Campbell Scott.

The film’s returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembene.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in UK cinemas on June 10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]