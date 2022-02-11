Kylie Jenner appears to reveal name of her newborn son

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kylie Jenner appears to have revealed her newborn son’s name is Wolf Webster.

The reality TV star and cosmetics entrepreneur, 24, announced to social media earlier this week that she had welcomed her second child with her partner Travis Scott.

On Friday, she shared to her Instagram story a blank post that simply had the words “Wolf Webster” and a white heart emoji – suggesting the child’s name.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner share two children together (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Jenner previously shared a black and white photo with her 310 million Instagram followers on Monday which showed a hand holding the baby’s tiny arm.

The captioned said the baby arrived on February 2 – the day after the birthday of her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Houston-born rapper Scott, 30, posted a series of love heart emojis on the post, while the TV star’s famous siblings also sent their congratulations.

Caitlyn Jenner later said her daughter Kylie was “doing great” after giving birth to her “little boy”.

Kylie rose to fame alongside her Kardashian-Jenner siblings on their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians which came to an end in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons of the show.

Kylie Jenner rose to fame alongside her sister Kim Kardashian on their reality show (Ian West/PA)

Jenner and Scott, a chart-topping rapper whose songs include Highest In The Room and Sicko Mode, first started dating in 2017, with Stormi arriving the following year.

They reportedly split in 2019 but were said to have rekindled their romance shortly after.

Jenner chose to keep her first pregnancy private and did not go public with the news until Stormi was born in February 2018.

The couple announced news of their second child in a 90-second video shared to Instagram in September.