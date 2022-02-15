Olympian Simone Biles reveals engagement to NFL sports star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olympian Simone Biles reveals engagement to NFL sports star

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 6:09 pm
USA gymnast Simone Biles reveals engagement to NFL sports star (Mike Egerton/PA)
USA gymnast Simone Biles reveals engagement to NFL sports star (Mike Egerton/PA)

American gymnast Simone Biles has announced she is engaged to American football star Jonathan Owens.

The Olympic gold-medallist said it was “the easiest yes” after Owens secretly proposed on Valentine’s Day.

The 24-year-old athlete added that she could not wait “to spend forever and ever” together as she shared the happy news on Instagram.

Captioning a series of pictures of herself, her fiance and her engagement ring, Biles wrote: “The easiest yes.

“You’re everything I dreamed of and more!

“Let’s get married fiance.”

Biles, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in her sport, has been dating NFL star Owens since 2020.

In an Instagram post, Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans, said: “Woke up this morning with a fiancee… She really had no clue what was coming.”

Sporting stars took to Instagram to share their well-wishes for the happy couple.

Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee commented: “I’m screaming I’m so happy” adding four red love hearts.

Similarly, Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin commented “Soooooo freaking happy” before sharing a picture of Biles and the ring on her Instagram story.

American gymnast MyKayla Skinner commented: “I have been waiting for this day to happen!!!”

She also shared a picture of Biles and Owens on Instagram, adding: “Soooo happy for you, you two deserve the world.”

Rio Olympic Games 2016 – Day Four
Simone Biles celebrates victory in the Women’s Team Gymnastics final at the Rio Olympic Arena (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Biles has won four Olympic gold medals, with a silver and two bronze, and 19 golds at the World Championships.

She was unable to add to her gold rush at the Tokyo Olympics last summer as she withdrew from five events due to her mental health.

Biles, who was sexually abused by disgraced USA team doctor Larry Nassar, was honoured with the BBC Lifetime Achievement Award in December – joining the likes of Sir Steve Redgrave, Pele and David Beckham.

