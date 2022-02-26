Sean Penn hails Ukrainian people as ‘historic symbols of courage and principle’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sean Penn hails Ukrainian people as ‘historic symbols of courage and principle’

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 5:46 pm
Sean Penn (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sean Penn (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Sean Penn has said the Ukrainian people and their President Volodymyr Zelensky have “risen as historic symbols of courage and principle” as Russian troops close in on the country’s capital.

The filmmaker and Oscar-winning actor is currently in Ukraine creating a documentary about the ongoing Russian invasion.

In a statement, Penn said: “Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. (Vladimir) Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind.”

“President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle.

“Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”

61st Cannes Film Festival – ‘Blindness’ Screening and Gala Opening
Sean Penn (Joel Ryan/PA)

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Office of the President of Ukraine noted that Penn has attended press briefings, met with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and spoke to journalists and military personnel about the Russian assault.

The president’s office wrote in the statement: “Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack.

“The director specially came to Kiev to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country.”

Penn was reportedly also in the country in late November to work on the documentary, which is being produced by Vice Studios.

The Oscar-winner has been actively involved in humanitarian projects throughout the years, including founding the non-profit organisation CORE (Community Organised Relief Effort) in response to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

The 2020 documentary film Citizen Penn chronicles the actions taken by Penn and aid workers from across the globe in response to the devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake.

