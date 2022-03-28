Fire engine red proves to be the colour of the 2022 Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fire engine red proves to be the colour of the 2022 Oscars

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 1:22 am
(L-R) Kirsten Dunst, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ariana DeBose (AP)
(L-R) Kirsten Dunst, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ariana DeBose (AP)

Stars have been emulating the carpet by dressing in bright red for the 2022 Oscars.

After two years of hybrid and virtual ceremonies due to Covid-related restrictions, it is a return to bright colours and fun with fashion, for both men and women.

Here is how red rules the Oscars this year.

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Ariana DeBose has taken one of the biggest risks on the red carpet by wearing trousers, specifically a bright red Valentino pantsuit with a statement cape.

Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Nominated for her role in The Power Of The Dog, Kirsten Dunst walked the red carpet with husband Jesse Plemons, who is also nominated, wearing a strapless red gown a subtle rose pattern.

Flexing her eco-credentials, Dunst wore a vintage Christian Lacroix dress.

Simu Liu
Simu Liu (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Marvel hero Simu Liu was one of the few men wearing a bright colour on the red carpet, in a fire engine red Versace suit.

Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Tracee Ellis Ross is an old hand when it comes to the Oscars, she has been walking the red carpet with her mother Diana Ross since the early 90s.

This year Ross paid homage to the dancing emoji in a fire engine red dress by Carolina Herrera, with a daringly sculpted neckline and drop waist.

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The neckline of Jennifer Garner’s classic red dress was reminiscent of the gown Julia Roberts wore as Vivian in 1990 film Pretty Woman.

Rosie Perez
Rosie Perez (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Designer Christian Siriano is responsible for Rosie Perez’s elegant gown, he posted a picture of the Do The Right Thing actor on Instagram with the caption: ‘A Rose for Rosie’.

