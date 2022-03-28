Megan Thee Stallion raps verse on Encanto’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno at Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Megan Thee Stallion raps verse on Encanto’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno at Oscars

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 3:46 am
Musicians Luis Fonsi, best known for his single Despacito, and Becky G were also part of the performance (Chris Pizzello/AP)
The cast of Encanto had one more voice join their Oscars performance of We Don’t Talk About Bruno, rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The Grammy award-winner took to the stage with stars of the Oscar-winning Disney film including Stephanie Beatriz, Carolina Gaitan, Diane Guerrero, and Mauro Castillo.

Also part of the ensemble were musicians Luis Fonsi, best known for his single Despacito, and Becky G.

Megan, real name Megan Pete, made her way through the Oscars crowd, rapping in a ruffled yellow dress for the bridge of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tune.

94th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Megan Thee Stallion rapped a verse on hit Disney song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The 27-year-old was flanked at one point during the performance by stars Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet, who clapped along to the verse.

Zendaya, who stars in Oscar-winning Dune, even received a mention by Megan, along with co-hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes.

“Magic everywhere, stars everywhere… Zendaya over there. Oh no, we got three hoes, these women are the best and they (are) killing all the jokes,” she rapped.

“So many nominees, all of them are nervous. I’ve seen all the envelopes way behind the curtains.”

Encanto’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno was the first original Disney song to ever top the Official Singles Chart in the UK and stayed at number one for more than seven consecutive weeks.

94th Academy Awards – Show
The cast of Encanto joined Megan, Becky G and Luis Fonsi on the stage to perform the song (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The film won the Oscar for best animated feature at the 94th Academy Awards.

Producer Yvett Merino said: “I’m so proud to be part of a film that puts beautiful diverse characters front and centre and that people are seeing themselves in the film.”

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote and composed Encanto’s eight original songs and is nominated in the best original song category for his track Dos Oruguitas.

He is tipped to win a statue at the ceremony in Los Angeles but will be absent from proceedings after his wife tested positive for Covid.

