Billie Eilish: ‘It’s insane to join the list of Oscar-winning Bond-songwriters’

Billie Eilish says it is “insane” to be joining the list of Oscar-winning Bond-song creators and that she had wanted to make Daniel Craig happy “most of all”.

The No Time To Die singer she did not want to “disrespect the franchise in any way” and had tried to make it “authentic”.

She and her brother Finneas O’Connell won the Oscar for best original song on Sunday at the 94th Academy Awards.

“I really wanted to pay my respects to every aspect of Bond and I’m from the US, I’m American and I didn’t want to take away from anything,” she told the PA news agency, speaking from the Oscars-winners’ interview room.

“It’s so incredible to be in the list of people that have created Bond songs, it’s so, so insane and I don’t really know how to process it.”

On Craig she said: “He’s the sweetest man alive and just really wanted him to love it, I wanted him to feel like it represented his years and his last film.

“I wanted him to be happy most of all, he’s James Bond.”

She added: “I really didn’t want to disrespect the franchise in any way.”

The pop-megastar said the process had been “exhilarating” and the pair had put “so much pressure” on themselves to make the son “perfect.”

“It’s been such a big part of our lives for so long, that we were involved at all was unbelievable,” she said.

“It was very exhilarating and also scary and we had so much pressure put on ourselves, we put it on ourselves.

Billie Eilish, right, and Finneas O’Connell accept the award for best original song for No Time To Die from No Time To Die” (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“We just wanted it to be perfect.”

O’Connell added: “It was really important for us that it sounded like a Billie Eilish song and a James Bond song at the same time and not one or the other.”

Eilish, 20, added that she was “thrilled” to have grown up and appreciate “the greatness around me.

“When you’re that young it’s hard to understand how big of a deal things are and how important things are,” she said.

The pair performed the Oscar-winning song during the ceremony on Sunday night (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“You meet a kid…and am like ‘they have no idea how cool this is’.

“I’m so thrilled that growing up has taught me to just be more aware of the greatness around me.”

