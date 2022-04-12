Universal strikes global deal to represent Elvis Presley’s song catalogue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Universal strikes global deal to represent Elvis Presley’s song catalogue

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 4:16 pm
Elvis Presley (RCA Records/PA)
Elvis Presley (RCA Records/PA)

Universal Music Publishing Group has struck an exclusive global deal with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, to represent the late singer’s song catalogue.

Presley, known to fans as The King, died aged 42 in 1977 following one of the most influential careers in popular music.

The new agreement, which excludes the UK, encompasses international hits including Can’t Help Falling In Love, A Little Less Conversation, Don’t Be Cruel, Jailhouse Rock, Love Me Tender and many more.

Elvis Presley rides a signature Harley Davidson motorbike (PA)

The deal builds upon the two companies’ existing relationship.

In November 2021, they inked an agreement to acquire and actively manage artist brands.

In addition to Presley, ABG’s portfolio also includes celebrity brands such as Marilyn Monroe and Muhammad Ali.

The new deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, comes ahead of the June release of director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic starring Tom Hanks and Austin Butler.

Marc Cimino, chief operating officer of UMPG, said: “Elvis Presley has had an unprecedented and lasting global impact on music and pop culture

Elvis portrait
Elvis is one of the best-selling and most influential artists of he 20th century (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Jody Gerson and I, along with UMPG’s teams around the world, couldn’t be more excited and honoured to work with ABG in making sure that Elvis’ iconic legacy endures for generations to come.”

ABG president of entertainment, Marc Rosen, said: “2022 is shaping up to be a banner year for Elvis, highlighted by the highly-anticipated theatrical release this June of Elvis directed by Baz Luhrmann, as well as the debut of Netflix’s upcoming animated action series Agent King.

“We are honoured to work in partnership with UMPG as guardians of Elvis’ incomparable catalogue, bringing his music and cultural influence to audiences around the world.”

