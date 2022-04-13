Jennifer Lopez announces release date of her Netflix documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jennifer Lopez announces release date of her Netflix documentary

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 4:52 pm
The documentary will give an insight into the superstar’s career and life (Ian West/PA)
Jennifer Lopez has announced that her upcoming Netflix documentary will be released this summer.

The documentary, titled Halftime, will see Lopez, 52, reflect on her “multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight”, according to the official description.

Tribeca Film Festival in New York will host the world premiere of the documentary on June 8, which will later be released to the streaming site on June 14.

The singer and actress tweeted the news alongside the official poster which features an image of the pop superstar in profile view.

She wrote: “It’s just the beginning. Halftime, a @Netflix Documentary about Jennifer Lopez, releasing June 14.”

Tribeca Film Festival also shared the news on Instagram, captioning the post: “Grit. Determination. Artistry.

“These are only a few of the qualities that make Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) the icon she is. And that’s only the beginning.”

It confirmed her documentary will kick off the festival’s proceedings and described it as a “homecoming for J.Lo like no other” as it will take place at United Palace in Washington Heights, near to her hometown of the Bronx.

Emmy and Oscar-nominated director Amanda Micheli will be on directing duties for the project.

Lopez recently announced she is engaged to Ben Affleck – 18 years after the couple originally called off their wedding.

The singer revealed the news in her OnTheJLo newsletter, where she shared a video of herself crying while admiring a huge green engagement ring.

Pop superstar Lopez and Affleck had previously been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples and were known as “Bennifer” before breaking up in 2004.

They rekindled their relationship last year after nearly two decades, with Lopez confirming they were back together in a post for her 52nd birthday in July.

